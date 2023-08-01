Annette Marie Loraw, 69, of Columbia passed away on July 29, 2023 following an extended illness. She was born in Lancaster to Mary and the late Victor Salvatore and was a lifelong resident of this area. Annette was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1972. She was a devoted and caring mother who adored her family and treasured spending time with them. Annette was a faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Annette leaves behind her children, Steph Loraw of Columbia, Laine Loraw of Columbia, Mark, husband of Holly Loraw of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Jocelyn, Trevor, Cecilia, Payton, Monroe, and Russell; her sister, Pat Bender of Columbia; niece, Cyn Bender of Columbia.
A time of fellowship in celebration and remembrance of Annette will be held from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville