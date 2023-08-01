Annette Marie Loraw

Annette Marie Loraw

Annette Marie Loraw, 69, of Columbia passed away on July 29, 2023 following an extended illness. She was born in Lancaster to Mary and the late Victor Salvatore and was a lifelong resident of this area. Annette was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1972. She was a devoted and caring mother who adored her family and treasured spending time with them. Annette was a faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Annette leaves behind her children, Steph Loraw of Columbia, Laine Loraw of Columbia, Mark, husband of Holly Loraw of Chambersburg; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Jocelyn, Trevor, Cecilia, Payton, Monroe, and Russell; her sister, Pat Bender of Columbia; niece, Cyn Bender of Columbia.

A time of fellowship in celebration and remembrance of Annette will be held from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville

www.clydekraft.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home

519 Walnut Street
Columbia, PA 17512
+1(717)684-2370
www.cwkraftfh.com

Newsletter