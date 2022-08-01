Annette M. Houck, age 84, of Honey Brook, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of Kenneth M. Houck for 65 years. Born in Water Mill, Long Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Strickler and Pearl Russell Strickler Summers. Annette was a graduate of Pequea Valley, Class of 1956. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Narvon, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and chairperson of the Pastor Parish Committee. She worked at RV Industries, Honey Brook, for 26 years. Annette was an accomplished artist in oil paint, hand-braided rugs, and as a seamstress. She was an excellent cook and baker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 children: K. Todd husband of Nadine Syphard Houck of Gap, Timothy L. husband of Sandra Eitnier Houck of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren: Emily wife of Doug Lapp of Cochranville, Clayton husband of Summer Stoltzfus Houck of Coatesville, Amanda, Maia, Sophie, Nathaniel Houck, 3 great-grandchildren: Roman, Micah Lapp, Callie Annette Houck, 2 siblings: Ted Strickler of Challis, ID, Dora Berg of Olympia, WA, step-sister Evie Eby of Kinzers, and 6 half-siblings. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin A. Houck, 3 siblings, and 14 step-siblings.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt. Zion Road, Narvon, PA, on Tuesday, August 9th at 11 a.m., with a time to greet the family following the service. Pastors Keith Price, Keith Blackwell and Ian Solodky will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Annette's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com