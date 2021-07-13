Annette Lynn Bonawitz, 60, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Lynn was the loving wife of John E. Bonawitz with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
She is also survived by her daughter, Kallista A. Bonawitz of Concord, MA, companion of Elizabeth R. Bonawitz, Scott Meek, and Sara Hillenmeyer; son, Michael W. Bonawitz, companion of Katelynn Cline, of Havertown, PA; three grandchildren: Wesley and Lillian Bonawitz-Meek, and Emery Bonawitz; sister, Stacey, wife of Dan Wiker; three brothers: David Foltz, Jr., husband of Laurie Foltz, Al Wolf, husband of Lisa Wolf, and Brian Wolf, husband of Michele Wolf; sister-in-law Elizabeth A. Bonawitz and partner Debra Moreland; and several nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father Albert Wolf, Sr. and mother and adopted father, Alice and David Foltz, Sr.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Lynn grew up in Mount Joy and then lived in East Petersburg before moving to Ephrata in 1985. She worked at Ephrata Area Rehabilitation Services and also as a private caregiver.
Lynn enjoyed gardening, the ocean, her pets, and most importantly was a loving mother and grandmother and was very proud of her children and grandchildren.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Those who desire may make contributions in Lynn's memory to The Ocean Conservancy or PSPCA.
