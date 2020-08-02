Annette Barbour Bair, 76, of New Holland, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA, on August 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dale and Miriam (Groff) Barbour. Annette was the loving wife of Harold E. Bair for 53 years.
She graduated from Garden Spot High School, Class of 1961. Annette held several jobs including bookkeeping for Carlos R. Leffler Oil in New Holland and secretarial work for the New Holland United Methodist Church. She was most recently a member of St. John's Center UCC in East Earl, and she cherished her church family.
Annette enjoyed traveling across the US, camping, bowling, and Scrabble. She volunteered her time leading Girl Scouts and 4-H, teaching Sunday School, and assisting residents with supper at Fairmount. She was known for her great sense of humor.
Annette is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Bair) Gehr, wife of John Gehr and Kimberly (Bair) Frank, wife of Reggie Frank. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Frank) Bleacher, wife of Jacob Bleacher, Alex Frank, husband of Ashley (Pearson) Frank, Dylan Gehr, husband of Lauren (Raupp) Gehr, Meghan Gehr, Ryan Frank, Lauren Frank, and Madison Gehr.
Given the current COVID-19 circumstances, a private service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for extended family and her many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Annette's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.