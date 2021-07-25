Annelore "Lore" Stoltzfus, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at home. Born in Mirow, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hertha (Juergens) and A. Wilhelm Schmidt. She was the loving wife to the late Richard Stoltzfus, who passed in 2016, after 55 years of marriage.
When WWII brought the eastern front to her family's home, her father was taken away at gunpoint in 1949. This led to Lore and her family fleeing East Germany, which was Soviet occupied. The family escaped, eventually sneaking into West Berlin and flying to West Germany on a return flight, of the Berlin Airlift, in an aircraft coal bin.
The family spent the next decade in West Germany. After three refugee camps, Lore worked some time in a razor factory in Solingen, before permission was given for them to come to the U.S.
Lore immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1959. She worked at The BCA (Federal Mogul) where she met her husband. She then was employed at Sharpoint, in Mohnton. Prior to retirement, she worked at John F. Martin, running their seafood department. She was a member of the Keystone Packard Club and the Old Dominion Club. Lore enjoyed spending the winters in Florida; she enjoyed antique car meets.
She was a member of the East Cocalico Church of the Brethren.
Lori is survived by her children John Henry, husband of Connie of Ephrata and Michael Wilhelm, husband of Karen of Lititz; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Samantha, Ashley and Christopher; her great-grandchildren: John Peter, Zachary and Jasmine and her siblings: Rolf, Wolfgang, Einhard, Friedrich "Bill", Michael and Joachim "Joe". She was preceded in death by twin sons and her sister Barbara.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on August 21, 2021 at East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 4 Bunker Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
