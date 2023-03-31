Anne W. Weaver, 83, formerly of New Holland, went to be with her Lord after a short illness on March 23, 2023. She had resided at Keystone Villa of Ephrata since October 4, 2021.
Born on September 16, 1939 in West Lafayette, IN, she was the daughter of the late Merritt S. and Margaret W. Webster. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 57 years, the Rev. George M. Weaver, Jr.
Anne was a graduate of W. Lafayette High School class of 1957, Earlham College class of 1961 and Earlham School of Religion class of 1963. She worked as a full time Christian Ed. Director and substitute public school teacher until becoming a stay-at-home mother and pastor's spouse. Over the years she sang in various choirs and enjoyed playing the guitar.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, Daniel W. Weaver husband of Katie Goetz of Redwood City, CA, a daughter, Beth Anne Weaver Audhya wife of Jon Audhya of Middleton, WI; four grandchildren, Tiernan and Evelyn Weaver and Sophie and Lana Audhya. She was preceded in death by siblings, John Webster and Edith Shugarts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 A.M. at the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 West Main St., Leola, PA with the Rev. David Ryan officiating. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Zeltenreich's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Weaver's memory may be made to the Leola UMC, 7 West Main St., Leola, PA 17540 or to the Friends Committee on National Legislation Education Fund (www.fcnl.org/act/ways-to-give) for Peace, Justice and Equity or a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA