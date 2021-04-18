Anne Todd Heath Dana, 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late C. Boyd Heath and Evelyn "Jake" Enck Heath, and the wife of Robert Gordon Dana with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage in December 2020.
She was a graduate of Manheim Township High School, attended Rollins College in Florida and graduated from Franklin & Marshall College with a degree in Anthropology and Sociology. Anne was an LPGA Teaching Pro for at the Lancaster Airport Driving Range, Willow Valley, Old Hickory, and Overlook Golf Courses. She won the Northeast Teaching Division twice which qualified her to play in the LPGA Championship. She played in 5 US Women's Open championships and 8 Lady Keystone Opens. In her first US open, she played with Joanne Carner and was in the lead after 9 holes with her name on the leader board.
Anne was an avid sports person and did everything well. She loved skiing, tennis, camping, fishing, National Parks, horseshoes, ping pong, biking, and the ocean. Her family was most important and who she wanted to be with.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Heather Gordon Dana, her son, "Jed" James Edward Dana, three grandchildren, Sadie, Renee, and Henry Dana; her sister, Jessica H. May, and her brother, Andrew B. Heath.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 pm at her home at 535 Shultz Road, Washington Boro, PA 17582. Plenty of room outside, and beautiful views of the river. Please bring your own chairs.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Rails to Trails Conservancy, www.railstotrails.org.
