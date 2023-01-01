Anne S. Graham, 66, of Mount Joy, passed away at home, with her daughters and grandchildren by her side after a long and courageous 8-year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
She was born in Queens, NY and was the daughter of the late Christian E. Boccaccino, and Anne T. (Stoltz) Boccaccino. Anne was married to the love of her life James T. Graham, Sr., whom she lost unexpectedly January 4th, 2020 and had shared 26 years of marriage with.
Anne spent decades working at Colonial Metals as a purchasing agent, also where she met her soulmate Jim. She enjoyed traveling with her children, sharing her amazing cooking with everyone, maintaining a picture-perfect home, decorating & crafting with her grandchildren, cards with her friends, motorcycle rides with her husband, and in her younger years she enjoyed her Corvettes, and dancing on Broadway. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her family. Anne loved animals and will be greatly missed by her three cats, Dice, Chester and Willow.
Christmas was her favorite pastime and in all our years together our Mother always made it a special one. We will never forget the magic and how hard she worked to make it more beautiful each year.
A note to our dear Mama,
The daughters went to their Mother.
They picked her up and rocked her back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.
And they sang this song,
I'll love you forever
I'll like you for always
As long as I'm living, our mommy you'll be.
Happy heavenly first Birthday Mama. We will miss you until the end of time.
We are now the wind beneath your wings.
With love,
Sabina & Rebeca
Surviving are her two daughters, Sabina wife of Jr Mattern, Elizabethtown, and Rebeca wife of Dylan Salsgiver, Hellam and two bonus sons, James (Turk) Graham, Jr., Marietta, and Barry (BG) Graham, Elizabethtown. Seven grandchildren, Andrew Frey, companion of Meghan Weinstein, Lancaster, Adrian Frey, companion of Billy Bollinger, Carlisle, Alexandra (Turtle) Mattern, companion of Joey Ortiz, Elizabethtown, Mackenzie & Noah Graham, Elizabethtown, Parker and Chesney Salsgiver, Hellam and one great grandson Karson Frey, Lancaster, one brother, Christian Boccaccino husband of Joan Boccaccino of Delray Beach, FL, a brother-in-law, Hank Petersen, Elizabethtown and a sister-in-law Deborah Boccaccino of FL and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Peterson, and her brother Robert Boccaccino, one nephew Phillip Boccaccino and two great nephews, Christopher Parrinello and Joshua Petersen and her beloved Chocolate Labrador Retriever Bella.
A Christian Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday January 4th, 2023, at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home 11 AM-1 PM before the service, and again immediately following the prayer service for a celebration of life and reception. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alpha Pack Veteran K9s Unleashed (also her daughter's organization) 2148 Deodate Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.sheetzfuneralhome.com