Anne S. Gagliano, age 91, of Moravian Manor, Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Gagliano, Sr., who died in 1978. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Oscar P. and Flora K. Kurtz Stokes.
Anne enjoyed an extensive career prior to marriage and children as a stewardess for ten years, based in New York City. There, beginning with Colonial Airlines in 1951 and later with Eastern Airlines, then Trans-Caribbean, and ultimately Seaboard and Western, she went on to travel the globe many times over. Her 10 year flight career came to a close when she met and married her husband, Joseph John Gagliano, Sr., when they were introduced by a mutual friend who also happened to be a pilot. She later became "Mama Joe" as the owner and entrepreneur or Papa Joe's Pizza at the Buck, PA.
She is survived by 3 children: Joseph J., Jr. husband of Jill Ivey Gagliano of Elizabethtown, Flora wife of Bob Brands of Wichita, KS, Dr. Allene Gagliano of Lancaster, and 2 grandsons, Joe and Ryan Brands. She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Stokes.
Funeral service will take place at Mill Creek Bible Church, 270 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. with a viewing from 2 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Phil Good will be officiating. Interment will be in the Slateville Presbyterian Cemetery, 308 Slateville Road, Delta on Monday at 1PM. reynoldsandshivery.com
