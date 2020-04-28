Anne Rochelle Sensenig, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Harrisonburg, VA, she was the daughter of Donald Myers Sensenig and Doris Jean Mellinger.
Anne graduated from Eastern Mennonite University. While in college, she spent a semester abroad in France, and another in Costa Rica where she learned to speak Spanish. After college, she met the love of her life, Daniel R. Erdman while abroad in Nicaragua; they lived in New Mexico where Anne worked for a legal firm helping immigrants and as an assistant librarian with Bandelier elementary school.
Anne loved books, music, singing, and playing the guitar. She was active with different choruses and "conjuntos." In 2012, Anne and Daniel moved back to Lancaster and were involved with Community Mennonite Church as well as environmental concerns. Anne worked in an employment law firm.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel Ray Erdman; her two sisters, Lynne Marie Sensenig Brubaker, Jean Louise Sensenig; her brother, Kent Allen Sensenig, husband of Jennifer Davis Sensenig; her brother-in-law, Daryl Snider; along with three nieces, Brianna Sensenig Brubaker, Amber Sensenig Brubaker and Chelsea Sensenig Brubaker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Citizens' Climate Lobby, 1330 Orange Ave. #309, Coronado, CA 92118.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
