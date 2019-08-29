Anne Petersheim, 72, of New Holland, PA entered into the presence of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with her faithful, devoted husband by her side.
The moment she took her last breath she was invited into glory beyond our imagination.
Anne was exceptionally artistic and creative. Whether it was decorating, creating artwork, gardening, or hosting a dinner party, she did it all with enthusiasm and joy. She captured beauty in all of life.
She enjoyed many trips with her husband, family, and friends, long walks on the beach collecting seashells, scrapbooking, and simply spending time with others. She impacted the lives of many.
Anne was employed at Sight and Sound Theatres for many years, in various departments, using her God given creative talents and abilities. She always worked passionately with a servant hearted spirit.
While these things were all a big part of her life, the most important was her relationship with Jesus, her husband, children and grandchildren and her dear friends. She was completely invested in all aspects of life. She created a beautiful peaceful, loving home and her presence here will be greatly missed.
Her love of life and legacy will continue to live on in the lives of all who loved her. We all have learned valuable lessons from her. The fruits of the spirit were evident in her life; love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and self-control. She lived these out even while battling cancer valiantly since 2015.
We rejoice with her that she is free of all sickness and alive for all of eternity free from the cares of this world. We as a family wish to thank the loving, caring doctors and nurses from the Lancaster Cancer Center and Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, for helping her through this journey, along with all the friends who supported her.
Anne was the daughter of the late Aaron K. and Mary (Beiler) Zook. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 53 years, J.P. Petersheim. Their daughter Rosa, married to Dale Zimmerman, of New Holland, son Jay Petersheim of Strasburg, and five grandchildren who all loved her dearly, Kelsey (Zimmerman) married to Evan Kratz, Kaitlin (Zimmerman), married to Nick Martin, Trent, Grayden, and Harrison Petersheim; and three brothers, Sam husband of Barb Zook of Kinzers, Abe Zook of Juniata county, and Aaron Zook, Jr. of Leola.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. A public burial will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Petra Memorial Park with a memorial service following at 10:00 am at Petra Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA