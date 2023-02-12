At sixty-nine years young, Anne Marie Osgood, was called home on Monday, December 5, 2022. Anne worked as a medical transcriptionist prior to enjoying the start of her retirement in 2019. She gifted her time throughout her life, including Girl Scouts and her various church communities. She loved quilting, reading, various crafting activities, and spending time with family especially her three grandchildren.
Anne leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Michael Osgood; her children, Tara Osgood and Shelly (Johnathan) Green; her grandchildren, Emma, Maddie, and Richie; and her siblings, Joy (Dick) Kimmel and Lori Isaac. Proceeded in death were her parents James and Doris Isaac, her brother Jack Isaac, and sister Linda Lumby.
Services for Anne's celebration of life will occur on February 18, 2023, at 11 AM at Hosanna a Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, PA 17543. A gathering to share refreshments and memories will be held directly after the service at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to American Cancer Society.