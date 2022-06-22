Anne Marie Herr, 87, of Columbia, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the wife of Robert J. Herr. They celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on August 13th. She was the widow of Clair A. Kalbach, who passed away in 1981 and the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Houser Stockbauer.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Anne worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. She was also employed with the former Hess's Department Store, Balloons Fantasy, Whitehall Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, and Calloway House.
She was a member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and enjoyed boating, camping, gardening, various collections including Longaberger baskets and Beanie Babies, traveling to the beach and the Caribbean islands and snow birding to Florida in the winter. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Arthur E., husband of Lori Kalbach, Lancaster, PA, William J., husband of Lisa Kalbach, East Earl, PA, Vincent L., husband of Patricia A. Kalbach, Lancaster, PA, Lorrie, wife of Jim Snyder, Pequea, PA, Ruth A., wife of Andy Toms, Willow Street, PA, four step children, R. Jason, husband of Beth Herr, Voorheesville, New York, Stephen R., husband of Natasha Herr, Lancaster, PA, Sabrena J., wife of Tim Jutzi, Etters, PA, and Faith E., wife of Chris Blough, Etters, PA; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Herr Estate, 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, PA 17512.
