Anne Marie Carpenter, 60, entered Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Family and Friends were Anne's true treasures. She gave of herself unconditionally and was generous on every occasion and without measure.
A Celebration of Life Visitation for Anne Marie will be held at Kingdom Life International Assembly, 223 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon.
Please visit Anne Marie's Memorial Page at:
Plant a tree in memory of Anne Carpenter
A living tribute »
A living tribute »