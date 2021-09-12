Anne M. Bricker, 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, Anne was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Schaeffer Roeting growing up on a farm in Manheim.
She retired from Kellogg's in 2012 after 35 years of service where she was 3rd in seniority at the Lancaster plant. She was an award-winning tow motor and forklift driver. After retirement, she worked parttime at Giant in the bakery department.
Anne was a good lady. She was like a little flower who enjoyed taking care of her yard. So very proud of her two sons. Anne was a strong independent woman and a great storyteller.
Anne is survived by two sons, Adam Bricker of Landisville and James F. Schmidt of Columbia, two grandchildren, a sister, Constance M. Romberger of Mount Joy and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by one grandchild.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations in Anne's name may be made to The American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
