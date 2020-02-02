Anne Marie (Nonn) Baxter, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Lancaster
General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Antonia Amelia (Muhler) Nonn. Anne was a 1944 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Upon graduation Anne was employed as an Executive Secretary at Armstrong Cork Company. She was married to the late Thomas Donnelly Baxter. Years later, she was employed by the County of Lancaster full time in the Department of Domestic Relations until the age of 75. She then worked Part-time in that department until retirement at the age of 80. She also enjoyed playing cards and played each month with a group of seven friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Henry Aloysious Nonn, Private First Class William Joseph Nonn, Helen Catherine (Nonn) Dembniak and Private First Class Joseph Peter Nonn II.
Anne is survived by three daughters and a son: Kathleen Anne (Baxter) Brader, wife of Robert of Lancaster, Christine Marie Baxter of Lancaster, Thomas Donnelly Baxter II, daughter-In-Law, Dana Baxter of Lititz, and Maureen Vantrease of Brooklyn, New York. She is also survived by two grandsons: Dr. Christopher Brader , D.V.M. , of Weddington, North Carolina and Andrew Brader of Lancaster and three granddaughters: Jennifer Brader Shaeffer of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Hanna Baxter of New York, New York, and Samantha Baxter Anthony of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Anne is also survived by six, great- grandchildren: Sierra and Emma Shaeffer of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Evan, Carter, and Declan Brader of Weddington, North Carolina and Eliza Baxter of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.
Friends will be received by Anne's family on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends may call again on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. John Neumman Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA from 10-11AM, with the Mass to follow at 11AM.
