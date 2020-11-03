Anne Louise Nicholas March 22, 1960 - October 28, 2020

Anne Louise Nicholas, 60, died peacefully at her home in Chesapeake Beach, MD., on October 28, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born March 22, 1960, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late David F. Nicholas and Elinor M. (Pennington) Nicholas of Lancaster, PA. A resident of Washington, D.C., and Chesapeake Beach, she was the wife of L. Charles Fink with whom she shared more than 23 years of marriage.
After graduating from Hempfield High School, Anne attended Dickinson College and California State Long Beach before settling happily at Whittier College where she earned a BA in English. She later earned an MA in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University and an MA in International Commerce and Policy from George Mason University.
Anne formed life-long friendships with her Dickinson dorm-mates and maintained strong connections with her Whittier professors and classmates. Always well-informed and involved, Anne relished smart conversation about politics and policy and enthusiastically engaged her nieces, friends, and family members in debate.
She began her career as a liaison for Rep. Bob Walker in the U.S. House of Representatives and then reported and produced local radio and television news in Ohio and Pennsylvania before moving permanently to Washington, D.C. There she covered Senate and House hearings for C-Span before hosting "Close Up," a weekly public affairs program featuring high school students from around the country. Later, Anne worked in the public affairs departments of the American Bar Association, the National Sleep Foundation, the Center for the Victims of Crime, and the Society for Neuroscience. She was Director of Media & Member Communications at the International Society for Stem Cell Research until the time of her death.
Anne began dating her husband, L. Charles Fink, after an introduction by his sister, Laurie, a good friend of Anne's during her graduate school days. They married in 1997 in the town of Vernazza in Italy, a country they returned to many times. Anne and Charlie traveled and hiked in South America, all over Western and Eastern Europe and Mexico, and much of the United States. When they were not working or traveling, they loved to bike, hike, and cook. Most evenings their home was filled with friends, family, and community members, for whom they hosted many happy hours and delicious meals.
Anne was actively involved in her community, participating in local politics, community cleanups, and other events such as the annual Taste of the Beaches festival of food. She enjoyed singing, playing the flute and piano, painting, and sharing lines of poetry with her 92-year-old mother, Elinor. No one who knew Anne will ever forget her unique wit, sparkling eyes, huge smile, and ringing laugh-and most of all, her warmth.
She is survived by her husband, her mother, a brother, David Nicholas, husband of Susan (Young) of Lancaster, PA., and nieces, Margaret Nicholas of Pittsburgh and Leigh Nicholas of Philadelphia.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather in person.
