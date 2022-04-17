Anne L. Schreck, 87, of Sanibel, Florida and Wyomissing and formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her Florida home. She was the wife of Richard H. Schreck. They shared 65 wonderful years together.
Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Evan and Helen (Prendergast) Hankee. Anne graduated from Northampton High School and Kutztown University.
Anne was a longtime active member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church and St. Isabel Catholic Church, Sanibel, FL, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She excelled at a variety of crafts and utilized her talents with her involvement in Mistletoe Magic and SAM Creations. Annie loved to play tennis, write poetry and was an avid sports fan. She loved playing board and card games especially with her grandchildren, and she was known to all for her larger than life personality.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children, sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren who affectionately knew her as Grannie Annie: Gregory (Karen) of Oak Park, IL, children Teodor, Magdalena (Ken Penkala) and great-granddaughter Mila; Suzanne (John) Gillen of Newtown Square, PA, children Megan, Kevin (Sammi) and Kyle; Daniel (Deborah) of Naples, FL, children Morgan (Bernie) Tokarz, Taylor, Connor, and Ryan; Peter (Kris) of Denver, CO, children Haleigh, Grayson, Makenzie (Milton) Geist, and great-grandson Miles; James of Saugatuck, MI, daughter Emily; and Thomas (Nancy) of Wyomissing, PA, children Anna Kate, Will, and Jay. She is also survived by her brother, John and predeceased by her brother James (Margaret) Hankee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA, with an interment service to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA. Friends and family may gather for visitation at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's memory may be made to The Msgr. James A. Treston Scholarship Fund through St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com