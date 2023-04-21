Anne L. Montgomery, 80, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Spangler to the late Raymond and Irene (Schirf) Mangold and was the wife of James M. Montgomery with whom she would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on May 1st.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Anne was a graduate of Carrolltown High School, class of 1960, and a quality auditor for Carter's Childrenswear. She was an avid Steelers fan. Anne loved making greeting cards, hosting many card making parties in her home, and scrapbooking.
In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by a daughter, Jill A., wife of Rick Floyd of TX; two grandsons, Cody and Tyler and three great-grandchildren, Penny, Riley, and Lucianna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey John Montgomery, her sister, Mary Jo Yon and brother, Raymond Mangold.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 4 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Cambria County.
Final commendation and farewell will take place in the St. Benedict's Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the American Heart Association Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.