Anne L. Haser, 85, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Mabel (Greenawalt) Goodhart. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John F. Haser Jr., and her son John F. Haser III.
Anne was a kind and caring person always willing to help others in any way she could. She was devoted to her family, her community, and her church.
She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at the beach, playing solitaire and board games. She was an avid fan of her "stories" watching the Young and the Restless every day. She was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed watching games with her family. Over the years she attended many performances and athletic events for her children and grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed gardening, shopping, and ceramics. She was known for her smile and beautiful fingernails.
Anne was an RN, having worked as an OR Nurse before having a family. She also worked for the PA Department of Revenue, assisting with the preparation for tax forms, as well as serving as a poll worker for many years.
Anne was very strong in her faith and was an active member of Millersville Community Church, having served in many capacities over the years. She was a youth group leader and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
Having four children, she was a true neighborhood mom to many more. Anyone was welcome in her home. She served as a Girl Scout leader for several years as well as the Penn Manor Neighborhood Coordinator.
Anne is survived by three daughters, Joanne Madonna (Mike), Mary Anne Haser, and Lisa Madonna (David); as well as Bethena Haser-Bouder (John Haser III); her grandchildren Shawn (Kerry), Tyler (Kara), Kaylin, Kyle (Andrea), Hanna, and Evan; and great-grandchildren Ashton, and Cutler. Also surviving is her brother, Edward C. Goodhart III, and a sister, Dorothy Feiler.
Visitation beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, December 16, 2022 with Memorial services to follow at 11:00 AM at Millersville Community Church, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anne's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com