Anne L. Bensinger, 85, of Lancaster, PA, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Schuylkill Haven in 1937 to William and Veronica Zettlemoyer. She graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School and studied at Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Reading on a full academic scholarship. She rose through the ranks to become a nursing supervisor at Lancaster General Hospital, where she was a fierce advocate for her patients and revered by her colleagues.
Anne was a beloved (and sometimes feared) matriarch. She created a home that saw her children and grandchildren grow to adulthood surrounded by love and raucous celebrations. She loved Maine and the ocean, good bread, and red wine, sleeping in and reading until the early hours of the morning. Her beauty was unquestionable, her wit biting and sharp until the end.
Almost as much as her family, she loved the many dogs and cats whom she doted on throughout her life. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for many decades and a devotee of Padre Pio.
Anne was married to her soulmate Charles Bensinger for 62 years, and their relationship served as an aspiration to all who witnessed it. She is also survived by her three children; Mary Jo (Sam) Hughes; Christopher (Angela) Bensinger; and Sally (Ray) Fernandez. Seven grandchildren; Sarah Anne (Matt) Hughes; Lauren (Cullen) Farrell; Emily, Adam, and Charlie Bensinger; and Zachary and Caroline Fernandez and one great-grandchild, Aengus Farrell.
Also surviving is a sister, Bonnie (Don) Stetler, as well as a niece, nephews, cousins, and other treasured relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William and Michael.
Her family has lost its center and North Star but takes comfort in the fact that she knew just how much we loved her. In lieu of flowers, please honor Anne with donations to the Columbia Animal Shelter, Alley Cat Allies, or animal organization of your choice.
A one-hour visitation followed by a funeral mass will be held at St. Leo the Great, 2427 Marietta Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon at Loxley's Restaurant at 12:15 p.m.