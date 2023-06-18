After an almost two and a half-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Anne June (White) Gaul slipped peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2023, while at home with her loving family. Her fight against her cancer was both a brave and noble one.
Born in Upminster, England, she was the daughter of the late Hebert Roy White and Sarah Maude (Caldecourt) White and the niece of her guardian - following her parents' illness and passing- the late Elsie Kate Caldecourt, all of Upminster, England. She was married to the love of her life the late Timothy Gaul originally of Lincolnshire, England for 33 years, before his entering into the presence of Jesus in 1994.
As a child, she survived "the Blitz" of London during WWII, enduring the almost one-year bombing campaign. Following graduation as a boarding student from Brentwood County High School for Girls in Essex, she worked as a junior fashion buyer at Jacqmar in London, and then as a dental assistant.
Several years after marrying Timothy, together they embarked upon an adventure to the United States through his work in Michigan, where they then settled and raised their family.
She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, holding these roles as her highest callings and sources of joy, giving selflessly, tirelessly, and generously. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, she led by example, quietly instilling Christian virtue both in the small and large circumstances of life. She was also known for her fun side and often mirthful disposition. She was an avid gardener, letter writer, artist, and voter.
She was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in children's and women's ministries.
She is survived by her three children: David S. Gaul and wife Laurie of Pleasant Hills, California, and grandsons Andrew, Christopher, Timothy and William; Andrew S. Gaul and wife and granddaughters Eva and Liesel of Lititz; and Moira S. Gaul of Lititz.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. Private interment will precede the service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Bible Visuals International, 650 Main St., Akron, PA 17501, www.biblevisuals.org and Heartbeat International, 8405 Pulsar Place, Ste. 100, Columbus, Ohio 43240, www.heartbeatinternational.org.Memories may be shared at:
