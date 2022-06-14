Anne I. Dunfee, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Dunfee who passed away in 1998. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late William H. and Alice Wilke Smith. Anne enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, animals (especially her cats), rose bushes, watching old movies, old music, and going out with her family.
She is survived by her children: Sandra L. Dunfee, East Hempfield Twp.; Harry W. (Mary) Dunfee, Sharon Hill; Alice E. Dunfee, Florida and Steve (Lynda) Dunfee, Mountville. Fourteen grandchildren: Lia, Dawn, Miki, Edward, Stephanie, Harry, Jr., Katie, Phillip, Jr., Jamie, Brian, Melissa, Willie, David and Kelly. Numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law: Phillip (Sue) Dunfee; one brother: Bill Smith; and one sister: Marie Dietz.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
