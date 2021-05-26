Anne Haon Cook, 91, passed from this life on May 24, 2021, at her home in Lancaster, PA. Born in 1929, to the late Harry J. and Frances (Jones) Haon, Anne spent her pre-school years in England where her father worked for the DuPont Company's London office. She grew up in Wilmington, DE, attending Tower Hill School and Kent Place School in Summit, NJ. She graduated from Smith College in 1951.
In 1952, Anne married George T. Cook II, who pre-deceased her in 1988. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Cook Wechsler, currently of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, wife of Dr. Lawrence W. Wechsler; her son, George T. Cook, III, of Lancaster, husband of Karen M. Cook; and five grandsons, about whom she would frequently boast: Sam, Tom and Paul Wechsler, and Alex and Jason Cook.
Anne's first job was as a tour guide at Winterthur, which had just opened to the public. She lived much of her life in Devon, PA, where she developed an interest in teaching and history. In the mid-1970s, she was a co-founder of Project 1776, a mobile educational program that brought living history to students and teachers at elementary schools throughout the region. She also documented and worked for the preservation of local historic buildings. She served on the board of Philadelphia's Powel House-- where her daughter's wedding reception was held-- and for several terms on the Tredyffrin Township Planning Commission. Anne enjoyed history, art, and museums. But she was perhaps at her best telling various family tales-- of her proud, deal-making father, for example, or of her independent, spinster aunts and their travels to New York or Paris before and after World War II. Or of her younger brother, Harry Haon, and their "adventures" growing up and into young adulthood
While Anne's health recently declined, she had her faculties until the end. The stories and memories remained in full "tell" mode. She was the first to say she lived a great life, so in that her family rejoices and gives thanks to God, even as our hearts mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 101 Old Kennett Road, Wilmington, DE. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
