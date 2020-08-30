Anne H. Lavin, of Quarryville died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence, 2 days prior to her 77th birthday. She and her husband, Robert W. Lavin, celebrated 57 years of marriage. Born in Ridley Park, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Creveling Hansen.
A homemaker, she was an avid bowler at the former Garden Spot Bowling Alley in Strasburg, participating with the Nickel Mines Bowling League.
Surviving her beside her husband Bob are two sons, Leonard H (Lorie Herr) Lavin of Quarryville, John M. (Elaine Evans) Lavin of New Providence; 4 grandchildren, Andrew Lavin, Candace Keefer, Derek Lavin, Blaine Lavin; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by a son, Daniel G. Lavin and a sister, Susan Sullivan.
The family wishes to thank the nurses of Hospice and Community Care for the care given to Anne during her illness.
A memorial service will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:00PM with Pastor Kenneth Hash officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne's memory to Little Britain Church – Relay for Life Team, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or to Quarryville Fire Company, P.O. Box 143, Quarryville, PA 17566. Required masks and social distancing will be observed. reynoldsandshivery.com.