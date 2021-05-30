Anne Marie Voci Errigo passed away on May 27, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor, Landisville. She was born in Lancaster, PA to Saverio and Marguerite (Cordova) Voci. She was married for 72 years to her husband, Frank S. Errigo who died in 2018. She graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy in 1941. She married her husband in 1945 after he returned from World War II where he was a distinguished combat photographer shooting the first color photos of the war. They lived in Lancaster where Frank worked in the Advertising Department of Armstrong World Industries.
Anne was active in the Lancaster community as a volunteer at the St. Joseph Hospital and in activities for her beloved Sacred Heart Academy, holding every position within the Alumni organization from President to Treasurer. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary and was active in many card clubs. Having a natural aptitude with finances, she was a teller at Hamilton Bank for 10 years. During the war years she worked at the RCA plant as a bookkeeper and would spend weekends with friends in New York City. A lifelong member of St. Anthony's, she was also a charter member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where she was involved with Mother's Club and the Funeral Committee of the respective parishes.
Frank and Anne loved to travel and enjoy their many friends, traveling to their beloved Italy many times as well as France, England, Hawaii and the Caribbean. One of their favorite trips was New England in the Fall and Saratoga, N.Y. in the summer as well as Cape May, N.J. Frank loved chronicling their trips through photography. Anne loved bridge, reading, art, music, theater and all pursuits of her children and grandchildren who were closest to her heart. Anne was full of love and laughter for her family and her many friends and that love manifested itself in her wonderful Italian cooking which was the glue that sealed the bond. Family dinners were a special time for all with many friends enjoying Anne's culinary skills. All who met her loved her gentle kindness and easy laughter through life. Her quiet elegance will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by her family and her friends who were so dear to her.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Paula M. Errigo, Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Judith Errigo, (Chip); two grandchildren, Francesca D. Vaughn, married to Ryan P., Lancaster; Katie E. Roering, wife of Eric, Mount Joy; and two great-grandchildren, Ava I. Vaughn and Emerson S. Vaughn, of Lancaster. She is predeceased by her son, Francis S. (Chip) Errigo in 2019. Five nieces and six nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews also survive her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Campaign set up in Chip Errigo's memory: https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/cpa/hbg21/kroering. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com