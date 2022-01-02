Anne Elyse Blatt English, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in West Donegal Township. Born Thursday, August 28, 1958, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Arlene (Troutman) Blatt.
Anne worked as an Administrative Associate with Hershey Medical Center. Anne was also a devoted and loving mother. Her children meant the world to her and was reflected in everything she did. When she wasn’t working or spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her cat Paisley.
She is survived by three children: Emma E. B. English, married to Jared Mummert, of Aspers, PA, Kelby B. English, of Elizabethtown and Logan J. English, of Vancouver, WA. Also surviving are two sisters: Kay E. Blatt, of Wayne, PA and Jean M. McCarthy, of Deerfield Beach, FL, as well as Anne’s extended family and caring friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
