Anne Elizabeth Witmer, 91, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was born on July 12, 1928, in Atglen, eldest daughter of the late Elam G. and Naomi (Mast) Stoltzfus, and wife of Eugene Rohrer Witmer for over 70 years. She was predeceased by a son, Jon Kent Witmer (in 1978), two brothers, Louis G. Stoltzfus and Elam G. Stoltzfus, Jr., and two infant siblings.
Surviving in addition to her husband Eugene are two sons, Daryl E. Witmer (Mary) of Monson, Maine, and Randall D. Witmer (Glenda) of Lititz, PA, and a daughter, Gina A. W. Plain (John Plain) of Lancaster; ten grandchildren: Andrew Witmer (Maureen), Stephen Witmer (Emma), Timothy Witmer (Amy), Kristin Reardon (Travis), Jeffrey Witmer, Rebecca Graham (Joel), Kara Miller (Michael), John Plain, Caleb Plain (Jessica), and Adalie Langford (Alexander); and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Pearl L. Lapp (Melvin) of Lititz, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
Anne grew up working hard on her parents' 78-acre farm in Atglen, in Chester County, next to where she lived with her family for many years before moving with her husband to Smoketown, and more recently to Brethren Village in Lititz.
Anne attended Millersville University and taught in a public one-room schoolhouse at Buena Vista in Salisbury Township. She later also taught in various roles in the Octorara School District. She served as a guide for many Stonecroft Women's neighborhood Bible studies, worked beside her husband in the hospitality industry at Mill Stream Country Inn east of Lancaster PA, and traveled and served with him as part of the Friendship Force, an international goodwill exchange program. She was a dedicated prayer warrior and a lifelong Bible student, committed to honoring Christ in every aspect of life, even through times of testing and trial. She was a member of Grace Point Church in Paradise. She deeply loved and selflessly served her family and many others. She enjoyed working on family genealogies, reading, studying, keeping meticulous notes of her many travels and experiences, and staying in touch by correspondence with lifelong friends and acquaintances all over the world. All those who knew her noted her warm kind smile, her stalwart stand for truth and godly values, her gracious manner, and her hospitality.
A memorial service honoring Anne Witmer's life will be held at Grace Point Church, 10 S. Singer Ave., Paradise, PA on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 - 11:30 A.M. Interment in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery will be private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to: AIIA Institute, P.O. Box 262 Monson, ME 04464.