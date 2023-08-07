Anne Elizabeth "Betsy" Leinbach, 80, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Betsy was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Peterman Ebersole. She was a 1960 graduate of Ephrata High School and married the love of her life and soulmate, Randy Leinbach, on November 23, 1961.
Betsy was a homemaker and worked in the Akron Elementary School Cafeteria.
She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America Minyah Court 24 of Reading, PA, longtime member of the Ephrata Farmer's Day Association, and an organizer of the Ephrata Fair Parade for over 30 years.
Surviving are three children, Chuck (Gretchen) Leinbach, Whitney Zimmerman, and Lisa (Rick) DeGeorge; seven grandchildren, Meghan, Jenna, and Kirsten Leinbach, Randy Hiestand, Elizabeth Zimmerman, and Luke and Rebecca DeGeorge, and two siblings: Alan (Barb) Ebersole and Noreen (John) Rineer.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betsy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Jo Zimmerman and a brother, Bruce Ebersole.
A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betsy's memory to the Ephrata Farmer's Day Association, PO Box 784, Ephrata, PA 17522.