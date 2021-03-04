Anne E. Lewis

Anne E. (Golding) Lewis, 57, of Lancaster and Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Shirley (Slade) Albert, wife of H. Ward, and the late Robert Golding, husband of Carolyn. She was the loving wife to David Lewis, with whom she shared almost 33 years of marriage and 45 years of friendship.
Anne was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street where she assisted the ministry. Anne was a 1981 graduate of Downingtown Area High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Elizabethtown College and her Master's degree from West Chester University. Anne taught for more than 30 years at Bradford Heights Elementary School and the Downingtown Area School District.
Teaching was a labor of love for Anne. Parents annually requested that their children be placed in her class. She received several special recognitions for her work including The Heart of Learning Teacher of the Year Award. But Anne often recalled the highlight of her career is when a student said of her, "Mrs. Lewis is smart and kind. It's fun, and I feel safe in our room. I love her."
Anne enjoyed running, walking, hiking, and spending time down the shore at Ocean City, New Jersey. Being outdoors and capturing special memories through photography was always time well spent. Her favorite subjects were her children and most recently family dogs, Bo and Oskar. She was an avid Philly sports fan, but most of all she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Her patience and her kind and gentle heart will be missed by all the lives she touched.
In addition to her husband, David, she is survived by her children: Joshua Lewis (Emily) of Franklin, Jacob (Sara) of Baden, Riley of Lancaster; and her grandson Jack; her siblings: William Golding (Kim) of Pottstown, Danielle Cusick (David) of Mooresville, NC and Lindsay Hamilton (Colin) of Downingtown as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Robert and stepmother Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a children's book in Anne's memory to a public school of your choice or to Bradford Heights Elementary School, 1330 Romig Road, Downingtown, PA 19335.
Services will be private and livestreamed at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 6, 2021 at http://ascensionws.org.
To leave online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com