Anne Cole Anderson, age 84, formerly of Peach Bottom, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Donald Anderson who passed away on November 29, 2001. She was born in Lancaster and raised by her maternal grandparents, the late Lee and Rosa Johnson of Little Britain. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Cole and Ruth Johnson Cole Mills Grasso.
She was a part of the Solanco High School Class of '54. In her free time, Anne loved embroidery and needle work, listening to country music and NASCAR.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Donna wife of Samuel Pennington of Little Britain and Dorinda wife of William Taylor of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren: Justin Taylor, Amanda Taylor, and Zachary Taylor, all of Lancaster, several great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Linda Cole Eppard of WV and Jane Cole Wood of FL, and 4 brothers: Don husband of Jean Mills of MD, Dean husband of Judy Mills of DE, David Mills of the Philippines, and Phillip Grasso of DE. She was preceded in death by her step mother, Dena Cole of FL, who passed away in July of 2018.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com.
