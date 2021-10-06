Anne C. “Nancy” Blom, 97, of Lancaster and Ocean City, NJ, peacefully passed away from natural causes on October 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 17, 1924 in Lansing, MI, she was the daughter of the late Royden and Anna (Gegg) Catanach. She was the devoted wife of Gerard “Gerry” Blom until his passing in 1979.
After a brief stay in Lancaster where she finished the first grade in 1931 at the Sacred Heart Academy, the next eleven years of education occurred in the Detroit, MI area. She graduated from Immaculata College in 1946 and received her Masters Degree in Education from Temple University in 1968. She went on to work in the Lancaster area, taking time out to raise a family before going on to teach at Lancaster Catholic High School for nearly 20 years until retiring in 1984. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling the world and was especially fond of Africa, Italy and Australia. For over the past thirty years, Anne and her sister Betty lived at the family home in Ocean City, NJ the majority of the year with the balance in Lancaster. They enjoyed playing Bridge together in both communities. Anne supported numerous organizations for helping people, promoting sciences, environment and animals; she was especially fond of cats.
She will be missed by her sons, Roy Blom, companion of Carol of Lancaster and Bruce Blom, husband of Deana of Leola; and grandchildren, Harrison Blom, Adam Blom and Tegan Blom. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband and a sister, Betty Sneeringer.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10 AM – 12 PM. A funeral service will be held following the viewing. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center, hospiceconnect.org/give
