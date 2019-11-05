Anne C. Esbenshade, 90, of Lancaster and formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Glenn L. Esbenshade, who passed away in 2014. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Ethel M. Danner Coyle.
Anne was a waitress for many years, working in many local restaurants such as the Little Red Silo and Hershey Farms.
She was a graduate of Strasburg High School.
Anne was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where she served as a deacon. She also was a past president of the former Women's Auxiliary of the Strasburg VFW Post 8710. She loved to sing, go to the pool in Quarryville and Strasburg and enjoyed many cruises over the years.
Anne is survived by her children: Glenna A. married to John Kirchner of Strasburg, Mike married to Beth Esbenshade of Mount Joy, and John married to Brenda Esbenshade of Ronks; her 6 grandchildren: Heidi Zook-Payne, Hans Kirchner, Abbey Sidorov, and Brett, Jack and Daniel Esbenshade, and by her 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Coyle.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Anne's Life on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Her family will greet friends following the services. Interment is private in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Anne's memory to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com