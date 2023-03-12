Anne Bridge passed away while visiting her daughter and family in NC on March 3rd. She was predeceased by her husband, J. Edwin Bridge Jr., her brother Bob Neuhard and wife Helen, brother Nick Neuhard and brothers-in-law, Eugene Hetzer, Aime Paulin and William McShane. Anne is survived by her children Michele (Dave), Rene' (Jeff), Kim (Steve), and Jim (Lynne). Grandchildren Thomas (Courtney), Emily (Drew), Nick (Sara), Joe (Sarinah), James (Alexis), Dan (Molly), Mary (Jeff), Kate (Andrew), Jordan (Jamie), Mike, Colton (Jess), Bob (Kayla), Tyson (Nicole), and 8 great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way this spring. Anne is also survived by her brothers, Tom (Roseanne) and Jim (Linda), and sisters-in-law Kitty Neuhard, Gloria Hetzer, Patricia Paulin, Ruth McShane and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Anne was born in Danville, PA on December 15, 1936. She was raised in Pittsburgh where she married Ed after graduating from nursing school and where they started their family. Anne and Ed moved to Reading, PA in 1965 and lived there until 2005 when they moved to Ephrata, PA. Anne was a person greater than all of us with her love for family. She truly cared about everyone she met. Family always came first and there was nothing she treasured more than time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a loved sister and a loyal friend who had a big and generous heart. Anne was an amazing Mother. Anne and Ed built a strong, loving family, gave them strong values and opportunities, and taught their bigger family what is important in life - family. They were role models for many. Anne was a dedicated nurse and was proud of her contribution to those in need.
In her retirement years she was a Hospice Volunteer, providing hours of companionship to many people.
"When you are a nurse, you know that everyday you will touch a life or a life will touch yours"- Unknown. Anne was and always will be the consummate nurse.
For those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or your local hospice.
Visitation will be held at 10 AM on May 27 preceding the funeral at 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
