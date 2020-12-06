Annamary Peters (Schober) 98 of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. A resident of Luther Acres for more than 8 years. She was the daughter of the late Frances M. Harsh and Jerome F. Schober. Annamary worked for many years at Safe Hardware, American Seed and retired from Watt & Shand. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ for over 70 years where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was the oldest member of the church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Peters, a retired Lancaster fire fighter, two brothers, Jerome F. and Russell S. Schober, son-in-law, James H. Foard, Jr.
Surviving is daughter, H. Lynn Foard, granddaughter, Dr. Carol Morgan, (Paul Hernandez), VA, and grandson, Bryan J. Foard (Andera); three great-granddaughters: Haley Hernandez, Elizabeth and Rebecca Foard.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Big Band music, BINGO and crocheting lap shawls and afghans for friends and nursing homes. Traveling with church friends and family to the western Caribbean, Hawaii, Riverboat cruises and visits to Florida plus local day trips was a pleasure. Anyone who knew Annamary knew she was an avid fan of the Pittsburg Steelers. She gardened for many years and always shared the fruits of her labor.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 1203 Wabank Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
