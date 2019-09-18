Annamae K. O'Brien, 94, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Rochester, NY, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Stehle) Rycraft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. O'Brien, who passed in 1978.
Annamae was a graduate of Plainfield High School, where she was the Drum Majorette. After her marriage, she devoted herself to her family and home. She enjoyed cooking, crafting and traveling the world with her family. She was also a dedicated volunteer for many organizations, including the Scotch Plains/Fanwood Music Boosters and PTA. Later in life, Annamae began working with children, which became a labor of love for her. She proudly received an award for her volunteer work with the Tiny Tim's Foundation for Kids, an organization dedicated to offering every child the hope of a better world.
Annamae is survived by her son, Thomas G. O'Brien and his wife Jan of Lititz. Also surviving is her granddaughter, whom Annamae raised as a daughter, Kerri O'Brien and her husband James Mercante of Richmond, VA; her granddaughter, Bridget P. O'Brien of Lancaster; her grandson, Thomas J. O'Brien of Baltimore, MD; and her brother, Ronald Rycraft of Winterpark, FL. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Donna Landers, and a brother, Clarence Rycraft.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annamae's memory may be offered to Roots of Renewal NOLA, 1700 S. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA 70115, rootsofrenewal.networkforgood.com/ For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com