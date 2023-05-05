Annalisa Hope Stoltzfus, 15-day old daughter of Allen and Linda King Stoltzfus, of 37 Fairland Rd., Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
She is also survived by: two sisters, Kaytee Olivia, Gracelyn Jane, both at home; grandparents, Amos and Miriam Stoltzfus, Lititz, Jacob and Naomi King, Manheim; great-grandparents, Benjamin and Malinda Fisher, Melvin and Barbara Stoltzfus, Jonathan (the late Katie) Stoltzfus, and the late Jacob and Lizzie King. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Angela Faith Stoltzfus.
Burial was in Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz. Furman's Leola
