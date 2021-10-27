Annabelle Hargreaves, 85, a resident of Brethren Village in Lititz, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elsie (Lee) Leffelaar. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond C. Hargreaves, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage at the time of his passing on May 9, 2015.
Surviving are her three sons: Ray Hargreaves, MD and his wife Cathy McGowan, MD of Nashville, TN; Kevin Hargreaves and his fiancée Carolyn Harris of Wyomissing, PA; and Brian Hargreaves and his wife Mary Kay of Chantilly, VA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Nick, Emily, Evan, Connor and Kyle Hargreaves.
Annabelle was a graduate of Bloomsburg University and taught high school business subjects for 25 years – most of that time was at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, NJ. She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church where she sang alto in the choir and was a Stephen Minister and Stephen Leader. Being elected as an Elder in 2016 gave her a chance to give back time and energy to the Church. She also felt fortunate to participate in a mission trip to New Orleans.
Along with her husband, she enjoyed reading, music, theater, antique shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. Additionally, the Coterie Club was a part of her activities which included bridge clubs and general meetings. Her one regret was that she could not stop the spread of guns and guns violence across the United States.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Per her wishes, Annabelle will join her husband Ray in Highland Presbyterian's beautiful and tranquil Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence at bradyunited.org/donate would be gratefully appreciated.