AnnaBelle Corl, 89, of Myerstown, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Harold H. Corl, who died June 20, 2018.
Born in Schaefferstown on November 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George and Sallie (Kohl) Corl.
A 1947 graduate of Schaefferstown High School, AnnaBelle was a member of United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, Lebanon. She was employed at RCA, Lancaster, for 25 years, retiring in 1987. AnnaBelle also worked in the deli department at Dutch-Way Farm Market, Schaefferstown, for five years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 55 years, Order of the Amaranth, and the Knights Templar Auxiliary. AnnaBelle enjoyed knitting, shopping, and traveling.
She is survived by a sister, Georgette, wife of Russell Sattazahn; nieces LuAnn, wife of Donald Lutz, Karen Bricker, Brenda Bennick; great-nieces, Michelle, wife of Jim Frantz, Sheri Batz, Peggy, wife of Keith Mogel; and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Theatre on Main, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 1500 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042; or WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.