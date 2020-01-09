Annabel L. Greenly, 86, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Masonic Village where she resided for the past three years. Prior to moving to Masonic Village, she resided at the Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Frank H. Greenly, who preceded her in death in 2017. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late John and Etta Rineer Stehman.
Annabel enjoyed camping and fishing with her late husband Frank, enjoyed gardening, canning and collecting dolls. She will be remembered by her family for her keen sense of humor. Most of all, she loved caring for her grandchildren.
Her family extends their appreciation to the staff of Masonic Village and Masonic Village Hospice for the excellent care provided to Annabel.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Greenly (Lynn); Lori Sellers (Barry); Jeffrey Greenly (Lois); Thomas Greenly; three grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sister, Joanne Fogie. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson and siblings, John, Jay, Fern Kelton, Dolores Byers, Ruth Smith and Jean Waybright.
A private graveside service will be held in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, West Donegal Township at the convenience of the family. If desired, please consider a donation to Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community at www.mthopenazarene.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
