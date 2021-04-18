Annabel C. Wilson

Annabel Corena Wilson, 97, of Cornwall, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 11, 2021 at Cornwall Manor. Born January 1, 1924, Annabel was the daughter of the late J. Campbell and Blanche McEwen (England) Worrell. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Richard L. Wilson who passed away in 1995.
A lifelong woman of faith, Ann served years of missions in Japan and local communities. She was a lifelong learner and was always seeking out ways to expand her knowledge. She was a member of United Methodist Women and through the years held various leadership positions in this organization. She found joy in connecting with and meeting new people.
Aside from her faith and ministry, Ann enjoyed the summers spent with her family in Maine and in Ocean Grove, where many memories were created. Annabel will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Annabel leaves a son: David Wilson husband of Patty; a daughter-in-law: Sharon Wilson; five grandchildren: Robert Wilson, Stephen Wilson husband of Devon, Chelsea Wilson, Roy Wilson, and Samantha Wilson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Aubrey Wilson; two brothers: Robert Worrell and Stewart Worrell; two sisters: Phyllis Dixon and Deanne Trevors; as well as a granddaughter: Ashley Wilson.
Due to Covid regulations, services are being held privately. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blackfeet United Methodist Parish, P.O. Box 3007, Browning, Montana 59417.
