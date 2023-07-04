Anna Zook (Beiler) Mast, aged 82 years 1 month and 10 days, left this world peacefully surrounded by her family to join her husband, infant daughter and beloved brother in glory on July 2, 2023.
She was the daughter of Leon S. Beiler and Hannah Zook Beiler of Narvon, preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Mast (1929-2001) infant daughter (1973) and Yellow the cat. Anna is survived by a daughter Gloria Mast also of Narvon, siblings Jonas (Anne) Beiler of Saldo, TX, Cathy Riehl of Dover, DE, sister-in-law Edna McGallicher of Carmichaels, PA and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Anna was a long-time member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Narvon as well as the Salisbury Historical Society and Sadsbury Garden Club. She attended Buchland one room school. She was employed in food service, most memorably at Auntie Anne's Inc., then in Gap where she once used 10lbs of cheese during lunch for grilled cheese sandwiches, a simple delight which she perfected.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 pm on Thursday, July 6 at Mt. Zion United Methodist, 753 Mt. Zion Rd., Narvon, PA 17555. Fellowship and light refreshments to follow. Interment will be private. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »