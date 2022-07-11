Anna Z. Stoltzfus, age 91, of Cochranville, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of Mast Stoltzfus for 62 years. Born in Atglen, she was the daughter of the late Leroy K. and Marian Kennel Zook. In the past, she helped her husband farm and worked at market for Stoltzfus Meats. Anna was a devoted member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church. She cherished everything about Maple Grove: the people, the worship, singing hymns and praise music, serving as custodian, giving of her talent with the sewing circle, helping wherever needed and always with a smile and a witty sense of humor. In the past, she also served on the West Fallowfield School Auxiliary. In addition to singing, serving and sewing, she enjoyed going to the mountains and she treasured her family and her faith.
She is survived by her husband, 2 children: Dwight L. husband of Peggy Hurley Stoltzfus of Christiana, Marilyn K. wife of A. Duane Hershey of Cochranville, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her dear sister Dorothy J. King of Atglen with whom she was a faithful prayer warrior.
Funeral service will take place at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church on Friday, July 15 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 until time of service. Grandsons Robert Hershey and Jackson Stoltzfus will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
