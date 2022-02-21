Anna Z. Lapp went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Born on January 24, 1923, she recently celebrated her ninety-ninth birthday. She was the daughter of the late John and Emma Zook Smoker. In 1943, Anna married Jonathan Lapp and they enjoyed working together on their family farm until retirement. They were happily married for over 62 years before his death in 2005. God blessed them with five daughters and one foster son.
Anna loved the outdoors and spent many hours working in her yard and flower beds. She was a passionate bird watcher, feeding the birds that came to her bird feeders. She also loved the holidays, celebrating with friends and family. She enjoyed her church, Sandy Hill Community Church, and was deeply involved in hosting, welcoming new people, to serving with Jonathan as custodians for many years. She was also an encourager, intercessor, and a strong believer in the power of prayer.
Anna is survived by: five daughters, Jean, married to the late Larry Battig, of Lancaster, Edith, married to the late Jeffrey Crist, York, Ann, married to Joe Rank of Lancaster, Brenda, married to Dominic Tomassetti of Gap, Sue, married to Jeffrey Derstler of Strasburg; foster son, Wesley Boyer (Lois) of New Holland. Anna was blessed with eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, four foster grandchildren, eleven foster great-grandchildren and ten foster great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, David, Melvin, and Rueben Smoker. She was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers.
A graveside service for family and friends will be Wednesday, February 23, at 3:00 pm at Sandy Hill Community Church Cemetery, Coatesville, PA.
Memorial contributions in her honor can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or to Sandy Hill Community Church, 420 S. Sandy Hill Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. FurmanFuneralHome.com
