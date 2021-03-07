Anna W. Thompson, 88, of Kirkwood, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021 while at home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Mary (Rummel) Weaver. She was the loving wife of the late John P. Thompson who passed on December 13, 2020.
Anna drove school bus for the Solanco School District and also worked in the office at Agway for many years. She also co-owned D&J Campground along with her husband, and served as the tax collector for Colerain Twp. Anna was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, playing games, and spending time with family and friends at the cabin in Tioga County.
Anna is survived by 3 children: James, companion of Cindy Chryst of Lancaster; Judy, wife of Kenny Beiler of Kirkwood; and Jeanne, wife of Fred Hanley of Quarryville. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Justine, wife of Drew Weber of Syracuse, NY; a brother, Jack, husband of Bertie Weaver and a brother-in-law, Clyde Dubble. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Weaver and sisters, Mim Dubble and Ruth Miller.
A private family funeral service will take place followed by interment in the Union Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536.
