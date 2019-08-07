Anna W. Nolt, 89, formerly of Annville, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. Her husband, David M. Nolt, survives.
Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Christian W. and Rebecca B. (Weaver) Sauder.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of Mountain View Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by eight sons: Harold married to Twila (Betsker) Nolt, East Earl, Glenn married to Rosa (Esbenshade) Nolt, Strasburg, Leonard married to Karen (Eby) Nolt, Lititz, Earl married to Tina (Buckwalter) Nolt, Leola, Mervin married to Carol (Smith) Nolt, Denver, Eli married to Darla (Zimmerman) Nolt, Annville, Barry married to Patty (Miller) Nolt, Middletown, Steven married to Julia (Weaver) Nolt, Newmanstown, 29 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and six siblings: Laura married to Melvin Weaver, Dorothy married to Irvin Martin, Arlene married to Edward Weaver, Minerva Lehman, Verna Pruchniewski, Earl married to Arlene (Martin) Sauder.
She was preceded in death by a brother Christian married to Anna Mary Sauder and three sisters: Esther married to Ivan Sensenig, Edna married to Elias Gingrich, and Rebecca married to Norman Seibel.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View Mennonite Church, 194 Butler Rd., Lebanon. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 5 – 8 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.