Anna W. Horst, 92, of Leola, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was the wife of Eli H. Horst, with whom she shared seventy-one years of marriage until his death on July 1, 2021.
Born in Brecknock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Aaron G. and Hannah (Good) Wise.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pequea Mennonite Church.
She is survived by seven children: Lorraine, wife of Lloyd High of Myerstown, Leonard, husband of Marian (Zimmerman) of Ephrata, Anna Ruth of Leola, Pauline, wife of the late John Martin of New Holland, Melvin, husband of Marie (Weaver) of Lititz, Joanne, wife of Titus Gehman of Newburg, and Doris, wife of Lamar Martin of Leola; thirty-one grandchildren; eighty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Alvin, married to Anna Mae Wise, Ephrata.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, four brothers, Raymond, Jacob, Aaron, and Luke Wise, and six sisters, Verna Hoover, Susan Martin, Hannah Martin, Ruth Zimmerman, Erma Hoover, and Laura Horst.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 2 PM with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating in Pequea Mennonite Church, 4121 Redwell Road, Gordonville, PA 17529. The Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
