Anna W Good, 91,of Rutledge, Missouri went to be with her lord Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Millport Mennonite Church near Rutledge, Missouri.
She was born September 30,1930, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Martha Martin. On January 12, 1952, she married Ivan Good. There were 10 children born to this union. Anna was delighted to tell you she had 70 grandchildren, 262 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ivan Good in 2010; a daughter Esther Good in 2012; her parents; and two brothers, Lloyd Martin and John Martin.
A living tribute »