Anna W. Gehman, 97, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Fairmount, Lancaster County to the late Christian G. and Anna G. (Weber) High and was the wife of the late Lester W. Gehman.
She was a member of Indiantown Mennonite Church, Ephrata and was a faithful servant to her Lord. She served as a children's Sunday School and Bible School teacher and was active in the Sewing Circle. Anna was a homemaker. She enjoyed sending cards to family and friends, quilting, gardening, sewing, and ceramics.
Anna is survived by five children, Anna Ruth Martin, Mary Kathryn Landis, Lester, Jr. husband of Ruth Ann Gehman, Joanna, wife of John Horning, Jewel, wife of Gary Martin; a daughter-in-law, Helen Hurst; 22 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; eight siblings, Christian High, Jr., Alverta Martin, Floyd High, Clyde, husband of Martha High, Martha Zimmerman, Mary Wenger, Marvin, husband of Gladys High and Miriam Sauder.
In addition to her parents and second husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence S. Hurst; a son, C. Glenn Hurst; a brother, Raymond High, a sister, Esther Groff and a great-granddaughter, Harper Horning.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, at Indiantown Mennonite Church, 255 Indiantown Road, Ephrata, PA, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Nelson Zeiset officiating. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anna's memory may be made to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee), 21 S. 12th St., PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-9989 to help with school kits.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com