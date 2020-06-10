Anna W. Burkhart, 88, formerly of Terre Hill, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Her husband, Wilmer H. Burkhart, preceded her in death in 2015.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Katie (Wise) Snader.
Anna was a homemaker who also worked as a deli clerk at various markets. She was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church.
Surviving are six children: Linda J. married to Daniel Althouse, East Earl, Linford J. married to Judy (Eisenberger) Burkhart, Willow Street, Susan K. Musser, Bowmansville, Dale W. married to Jeannie (Mast) Burkhart, Narvon, Kathy J. married to Dean Weiler, Morgantown, Melissa A. married to Jeffrey Martin, Lititz, eighteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and four siblings: Fay married to Earl Martin, Ray married to Dolores Snader, Kathy married to Chester Hurst, Ken married to Mary Ellen Snader.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: Lloyd Snader, Vera Mae Zimmerman, Aaron Snader, Melvin Snader, and Ruth Getz.
Her funeral will be private with interment in Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
